Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Constellium worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 109,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. Constellium’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

