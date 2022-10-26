Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.26. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$241.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.33.

TSE:IAG opened at C$73.90 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

