Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

