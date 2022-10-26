Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 740,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,621,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.