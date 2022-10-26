Credit Suisse Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.