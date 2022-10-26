Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

