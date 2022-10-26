Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.70 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 1.4 %

Crown stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.72. 205,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.