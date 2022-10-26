Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 24.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.47. 2,560,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 199,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.98% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.