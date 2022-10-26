Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 24.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.47. 2,560,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 199,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.98% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.