DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.