DA Davidson Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,927 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.