Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,255. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

