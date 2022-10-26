Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $259.64. 53,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average is $250.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

