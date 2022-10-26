Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Shares of Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
