DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

