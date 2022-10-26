DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

