DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $23.06 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.60.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,190 shares of company stock worth $5,595,401. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

