DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260,108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 992,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

