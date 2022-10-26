Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.