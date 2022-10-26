Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

DVN opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.