DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

