DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,663 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

