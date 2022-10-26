DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,911 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $438,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Featured Articles

