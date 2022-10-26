DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14,621.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $39,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,324,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

