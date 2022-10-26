Dogelon Mars (ELON) Market Cap Tops $147.99 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $147.99 million and $1.94 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.30 or 0.30693723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,802,115,335,432 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

