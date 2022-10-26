Donaldson Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 89,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

