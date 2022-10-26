DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The stock has a market cap of $329.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

