DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 379.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 24.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 293,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,291. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

