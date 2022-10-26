DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 110,415 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,415 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 101,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 611,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,438. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.