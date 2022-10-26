DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 62,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,090,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,884,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,937,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,085,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 261,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $151.29. 84,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,142. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

