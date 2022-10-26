DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.90-$6.10 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

