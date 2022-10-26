Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,622. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 301.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.