Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 484.7% from the September 30th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

