EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 259.59% from the stock’s current price.
SHF Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ SHFS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. SHF has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $30.47.
About SHF
