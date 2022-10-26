EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 259.59% from the stock’s current price.

SHF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SHFS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. SHF has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc offers banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD (cannabidiol), and ancillary operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

