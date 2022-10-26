Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,793 shares of company stock worth $955,720 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.