Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

