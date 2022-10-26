Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.86. 2,372,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $361.48. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

