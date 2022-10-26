ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Lowered to €15.20 at Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 361,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

