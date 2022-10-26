ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 45,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

