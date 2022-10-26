Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.97 and last traded at $134.00. 3,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

