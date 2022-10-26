Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.07. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.35.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,125.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
