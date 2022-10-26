Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.