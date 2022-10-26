Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after buying an additional 1,193,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

