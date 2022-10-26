Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,045,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

