Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Billion Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,121,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VUG traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,225. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

