Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 455.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.44% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,348,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 368,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,120. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.