Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $631,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 102,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 30,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

