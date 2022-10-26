Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

