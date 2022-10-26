Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 10.8 %
NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
