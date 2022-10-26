Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triumph Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TBK opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

