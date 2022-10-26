Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 26th (AAN, ADM, ADTN, BB, CCF, FHB, FWRD, HLX, HONE, ICD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 26th:
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chase (NYSE:CCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.