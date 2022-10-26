Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 26th (AAN, ADM, ADTN, BB, CCF, FHB, FWRD, HLX, HONE, ICD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 26th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get The Aaron's Company Inc alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.