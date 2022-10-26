Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 26th (AAN, ADM, ADTN, BB, CCF, FHB, FWRD, HLX, HONE, ICD)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 26th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

