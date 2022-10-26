Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Up 5.4 %

CUYTY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.