Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in October

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Up 5.4 %

CUYTY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.