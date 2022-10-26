Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in October

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Up 5.4 %
CUYTY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.